Morton, Texas- Graveside Service for Joe Felts, age 84, of Morton, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Morton Memorial Cemetery with Gene Cochran of Lubbock, Texas officiating. Joe died Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Morton. He was born March 24, 1935 in Paragould, Arkansas to Roy and Lola (Ellington) Felts. He married Patsy June Richardson in Clovis, New Mexico on August 5, 1956.
Joe served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He loved to teach and enjoyed math, science and Greek mythology. He also loved silver casting. Joe is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Roy Felts.
Joe is survived by his wife, Pat; his three daughters, Kathy Coffman of Lubbock, Texas, Linda Hanselman and her fiance, Todd of Lubbock, Texas and Janelle Escobar and Steven Hill of Lubbock, Texas; his sister, Annette Clark of Paragould, Arkansas; his brother, Jerome Felts of Paragould, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Brandon and his wife, Stephanie, Alycia and her husband, Chris, Kristen and her husband, Joel; Josh and Jake; and three great-grandchildren, Faith, Anderson and Henry.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019