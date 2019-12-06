|
Lubbock- 69, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Lorenzo, TX. Interment will follow at Ralls Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Joe was born November 11, 1950 to John and Dorothy Gonzales in Lorenzo, TX. He graduated from Lorenzo, TX where he was a member of Lorenzo marching band as a percussionist. He worked for many years at Eagle Picher where he retired. Joe was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist church. He leaves to mourn three sons and one daughter, Edward Gonzales (Toni), Brent Gonzales (Jennifer), Phillip Ross Ill, and Cheryl Gambles (John); six grandchildren; three sisters, Stella Farwell (Lee), Mae Clay (Willie), and Carla Gonzales; five brothers, John Gonzales (Yvonne), Jerry Gonzales, Danny Gonzales, Charles Gonzales (Janet), and Manuel Gonzales; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019