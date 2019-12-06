Home

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Lorenzo, TX
Interment
Following Services
Ralls Cemetery
Joe Gonzales


1950 - 2019
Joe Gonzales Obituary
Lubbock- 69, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Lorenzo, TX. Interment will follow at Ralls Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Joe was born November 11, 1950 to John and Dorothy Gonzales in Lorenzo, TX. He graduated from Lorenzo, TX where he was a member of Lorenzo marching band as a percussionist. He worked for many years at Eagle Picher where he retired. Joe was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist church. He leaves to mourn three sons and one daughter, Edward Gonzales (Toni), Brent Gonzales (Jennifer), Phillip Ross Ill, and Cheryl Gambles (John); six grandchildren; three sisters, Stella Farwell (Lee), Mae Clay (Willie), and Carla Gonzales; five brothers, John Gonzales (Yvonne), Jerry Gonzales, Danny Gonzales, Charles Gonzales (Janet), and Manuel Gonzales; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
