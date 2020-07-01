Lubbock- 55 passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Joe was born to Joe Lee Harrison, Sr. and Hazier Blewitt on July 24, 1964. He graduated from Dunbar-Struggs High School. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Barbara Harrison; son Joe Lee Harrison, III ( Ashantice; two grandsons, Joe Lee Harrison, IV, and Adrian Harrison; father, Joe Lee Harrison, Sr.; two sisters, Alice Harrison and Roshanda Dockery (Will); five brothers, Larry Sampson, Jimmy Sampson, Lester Harrison, Ronnie Harrison, and Quincy Harrison; a host of other relatives and friends.