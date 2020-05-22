|
|
Sundown- Joe Max Caddell, 75, of Sundown passed from this life on May 20, 2020. Visitation with be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from Noon to 1:30 p at Krestridge Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the Sundown Cemetery.
Joe (Max to those who knew him longest) was born in Sundown on September 24, 1944 to Preston and Loree Caddell. He was the youngest of 4 sons and is predeceased by all 3 brothers, Jerry, Carroll and Preston Aaron, as well as both of his parents.
He was a loving husband to his sweetheart of over 60 years, Ellen Sue Caddell, a devoted father to his 2 daughters, Cathy Waller and her husband, Kevin and Teri Arnold and her husband, Tony. He was the doting grandfather to 6 lucky girls, Rachel Risley of Lubbock, Tiffani Arnold of Houston, Tasia Arnold of San Marcos, and Taylee and Trista Arnold of Lubbock. He was a generous and loyal friend to more people than can be named but you know who you are.
He worked in the oilfield early in his married life and then moved to Hart Camp where he farmed for 25 years. He always joked that he made so much money farming that he had to quit. The next chapter of his life brought him to what he enjoyed most and that was helping others through his insurance business. If you didn't see him at the coffee shop, he was probably on the road with his sweetheart to either visit one of their clients or go to a sporting event (preferably one of the grandkid's games)....or their beloved Sundown Roughnecks! He was a Roughneck to the end and never gave up his fight because he did not know how to give up. He was known for his generosity and loyalty to his family and anyone he considered family which was all of his friends.
At age 12, he accepted Jesus as his savior in the little Church of Christ in Sundown. His faith was always important to him but the last year of his life, he had an opportunity to share a near death experience that happened when he almost lost his battle with heart and kidney disease in January 2019. He shared with everyone how he saw the light and 2 of his closest friends that had passed waiting for him outside the pearly gates. He could barely tell the story without choking up because the memory of the experience was so vivid and real. He wanted everyone to know that Heaven is real! From that day forward, he had an inner peace that showed on his face and in his actions.
He was a determined, passionate, hard-working, loving and kind type-A personality that never met a stranger. Strangers were just friends he hadn't met yet. He had a way of making everyone feel special.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020