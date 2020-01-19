|
Lubbock- Joe N. Parker left this world on January 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born May 1, 1944 to GW and Connie Parker in Lamar County. After graduating from Memphis High School in 1963, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and later fought in Vietnam, earning the Purple Heart with Gold Star for injuries including the loss of his right hand.
After returning to the States, he met and married (Cynthia) Gayle Greene in Washington, D.C. in 1967. After traveling around the country for his job, he and Gayle planted roots in Lubbock, and raised their three children.
Survivors include Gayle, and their three children: Brian, Amber and Trent, and three grandchildren: Brennan, Dylan Mae, and Jake. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or any veterans group.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020