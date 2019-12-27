|
Lubbock- Joe Richard Harber passed away on December 20, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 92 years at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Sunset Church of Christ. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Joe was born on October 10, 1927, to Greenie and Pauline Harber in Abilene, TX. Joe married Christine Hammers the love of his life on October 10, 1946, in Baird, Texas. Joe graduated from Abilene High School and then joined the Navy and was Yeoman 3rd Class, 1946 - 47, Submarine division. He worked for the Post Office in Abilene and later moved to Odessa working for General Tire and Rubber, he then moved to Lubbock and graduated from Sunset School of Preaching. He preached in Sundown, Big Spring, Seminole, Pecos, Colorado and held many meetings in and around West Texas. He officiated weddings for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. On his 90th birthday Joe held church services for 45 of his children and preached the word for 5 generations of family members. Joe was not only a fisherman of men but he loved to fish and tell jokes. He had a never ending love affair with Christine for 73 years. He was so proud of her that everywhere he went he would show people his pictures of them at their wedding. Still today in the bank, gas station, grocery store or wherever they still tell us about him showing that picture. He was loved more than words can express by his 3 daughters, they all said they had the most magical childhood.
Survivors include his wife, Christine Harber; daughter, Pennie Roberts and husband Don of Lubbock; Son-in-law Bill Whatley of Abilene; seven grandchildren, Ric Whatley( Rhonda), Tom White( Lorie), Elizabeth Brinkley (John), Jason Whatley (Kim), Shana Holmes, Cole Roberts (Shauna), and Ashleigh Paulk (Glendon); 22 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Don Harber (Julie) of Graham. He is also survived by his dog Sparky who never left his side until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Sandy (San) Whatley (Oct.2019), and Debbie (Deb) Watson (June 2019) and husband Lenard (Sept.2019); brother, Dick Harber; sister, Margaret Stovall; and two grandchildren, Christy and Robbie White.
A heartfelt thank you to every caregiver that touched his life over the past 8 months. We were blessed that he knew us to the end even though he might be delivering mail or going on a welding job or at the Navy recruiting office. We are heartbroken and already miss him so much but we can only imagine the joyous reunion he had with San and Deb and all his other loved ones.
Together Forever is what he always wrote on his letters to Christine, intertwining the letters in a cross, as my Mom leaned down and whispered I love you, together forever he took his last breath, we know that is still the case in our hearts and one day in eternity. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Sunset School of Preaching. I love you Daddy, Pen
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019