Lubbock- Joe Santos Rivas, 85, of Lubbock, Tx passed away April 27, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was born October 6, 1934 in Charlotte, Tx. to Federico (Fred) and Eduvijen (Lucy) Rivas. On December 11, 1955 Joe married the love of his life, Florence Mae Rivas, in Post, Tx. He joined the army in 1957 and served overseas in Germany for 2 years as an SPC4 and worked with the Military Police. He worked for Farm Pac Kitchens as a butcher for 27 years before retiring from there. He loved to stay busy and worked for Civic Lubbock part-time as a bartender making numerous friends wherever he went. Joe was a lifetime member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and served in various capacities, along with being a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved to hunt and fish taking the chance anytime he could, to go wet a line and just get away. He also enjoyed working with his hands taking classes to learn to work on engines, rebuilding a few of his favorite cars along the way. He always seemed to find a way to stay busy even after having a stroke; you could hardly keep him down. He was the epitome of a family man, always taking time out for his kids or grandkids. He loved country music and enjoyed dancing. In his final years, it was his granddaughter Sarai and her husband Frank, who took the time to care for him until his last breath.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Federico and Eduvijen Rivas, siblings Ruben, Lydia, Domingo and Jesse Rivas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Florence Rivas, son Kenneth Rivas (Bobbi) of Boise, ID. Their children Joseph (Natasha) Meridian, Id, RaAnna, Rachel, and Steven of Boise, Id; daughter Sandra Sanchez (Juan) of Lubbock, Tx. Their children Sarai (Frank), Jordan, Federico, and John Paul; son Kent Rivas (fiance Michelle Brown) of Odessa, TX; Kent's son Kole and his mother Keri Rivas. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Logan and Zoey of Meridian, ID and Allyzandra, AvaLynn, and Avereigh of Lubbock, TX; sister Elvira Esquivel (Francisco) of Bellmead, Tx. brother Arturo Rivas (Lucy) of Waco, Tx. brother Rudy Rivas of Lorena Tx. brother Esias Rivas (Becky) of Tyler, Tx. brother Ricardo Rivas (Margaret) of Morgan's Point Resort, Tx. and sister Maggie Martinez (Joe) of Mt. Calm, Tx.
Arrangements are pending under Resthaven Funeral Home. Family requests donations be made to the St. John Neumann Catholic Church building fund in honor of Joe Rivas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020