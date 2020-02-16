Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
JOE RUE BURNEY


1929 - 2020
JOE RUE BURNEY Obituary
Lubbock- Joe Rue Burney was born in Snyder, Texas on November 16th, 1929 to Joe and Ruby Mae Burney. He passed away on February 13th, 2020 in Lubbock at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving wife Rosalie of 45 years. His brother Don, daughters, Joyce, Marcie and Jennifer. And son Glen. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Webster and Wayland. Daughters Rhonda, Gail and Judy. Services will be held at Sanders Funeral Home in Lubbock on Monday February 17th 2020 at 10:30 am. A viewing will be before services at 9:30 am. Followed by a graveside service at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Roosevelt County NM at 2:30 pm (Texas time).
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
