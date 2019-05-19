|
|
Roaring Springs- Joe Melton "Buzz" Thacker, age 92, passed into glory Tuesday, May 14, 2019 and joined his childhood sweetheart, LaVoe "Bodie" Mitchell Thacker in heaven. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Matador Church of Christ with Mike Crowley officiating. Interment will follow at the Roaring Springs Cemetery. Viewing will take place from 12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m., Sunday , May 19, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Buzz was born on March 19, 1927 in Roaring Springs, Texas to Melton Stuard Thacker and Bennie Lillian Hoyle. Except for his service in the Navy during WWII, he lived his entire life in Roaring Springs. Buzz graduated from Roaring Springs High School in 1944 and attended Texas Tech in the fall before enlisting in the Navy. He served at the Pensacola Air Station after basic training and was released from the service at the end of the war. Once released, he had to hitchhike back to Roaring Springs as there was no provision made for servicemen to get home. On August 25, 1946 he married Edith LaVoe " Bodie" Mitchell. Happily married for 60 years, they raised three boys that kept them both on their toes. Upon returning to Roaring Springs after serving in the Navy, Buzz immediately went to work with his father at Thacker Supply Company. This hardware/farm supply/furniture store, owned and operated by three generations of Thackers, served the area for 80 years (1920 to 2000). Trusting in the integrity of West Texans, Buzz and his father were instrumental in getting a large number of young couples, with no money and no credit started with household furniture.
In 1944, Buzz, his father Melton, his uncle Ennis Moss and others built Buzz Field Airport, just north of Roaring Springs. When he returned from the Navy in 1945 he along with cousins James Moss and Hoyle Moss opened a dealership at the airport for Luscombe "Silvaire" airplanes. Buzz took up golf in 1954 and built the Airport Country Club around the edge of the airport so as not to conflict with the takeoff and landing of the planes. Always energetic, Buzz and LaVoe ran the "Picture Show" in Roaring Springs and had an upholstery business in the evenings, all while working at Thacker Supply during the day. Buzz was a cotton farmer and rancher as well.
Active in the community and many organizations, Buzz was an ardent supporter of Roaring Springs. He was mayor and city councilman numerous times. He joined the Lions Club in June 1946 and served in many offices. Beginning in 1948 he was active in the masonic lodge, recently receiving his 70 year pin. In 2017 Buzz received the Helmut E. Landsberg award from the National Weather Center for 60 or more years as a cooperative weather observer. Buzz served as president on the Roaring Springs school board for many years. He, along with other members was instrumental in helping to save the Roaring Springs Ranch Club from bankruptcy. He was a member of the Roaring Springs Church of Christ.
Buzz married Lucille Tince Fonde on January 19, 2008. They had several wonderful years until her passing on August 30, 2017. Buzz was preceded in death by his wife, LaVoe "Bodie" Thacker, in 2006 and by his parents and one sister, Joyce Smith. Buzz is survived by his three sons: Joe Melton Thacker, Jr. and wife Ann, John Reed Thacker and wife Jana, and Jeffrey Clyde Thacker and wife Pam. He is survived by 7 grandchildren: Amy Smith and husband Chris, Melanie Paul and husband Matt, Bradley Thacker and wife Weslyn, Blair Wilson and husband Brad, Amanda Smith and husband Justin, Isaiah Thacker, and Emmalea Thacker as well as 7 great grandchildren: Dane Smith, Scout Smith, Berkley Paul, Beckham Paul, Brenner Paul, Charlee Thacker, and Edee Thacker; one brother, Max Thacker and his wife Jane of Grapevine. Online condolence may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
