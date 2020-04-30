Home

Joe Todd Cantu


1946 - 2020
Lubbock- Joe Todd Cantu, 73, passed away on April 26, 2020 at University Medical Center. He Was the husband of Lucy Gutierrez. They married on January 1, 1981 in Lubbock, TX, and shared 39 years together. He was born on July 7, 1946 in Lubbock, TX to Eugene and Ermagenes Cantu. He served in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged on May 29, 1979. Joe enjoyed reading and working on word puzzles. He will be remembered for serving his country and especially for loving his family, especially his grandchildren. Joe is survived by his wife, Lucy Gutierrez; children, Joe Cantu Jr., James Cantu, Raul Gutierrez, Rudy Gutierrez and Michael Gutierrez; daughters, Linda Gutierrez, Terri Rodriguez and Ruby Runnels; 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by one son, Andrew Cantu; his parents, four brothers and one sister. Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Wednesday, April 29 from 5-9pm and again on Thursday, April 30 from 9am-9pm. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1 in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery beginning at 10:00am.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
