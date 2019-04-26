|
|
Slaton- Joe T. Tucker, 87, of The Woodlands, Texas passed away April 21, 2019 on Easter Sunday.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday April 27, 2019 at Englunds Chapel. Public viewing will be from 12:00-2:00pm prior to the funeral service and the interment will follow the service in Englewood Cemetery. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Joe was born November 30, 1931 in Slaton, Texas to Ira and Anna Belle Tucker as the youngest of four children. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his three siblings, James Tucker, Laura Halliburton and Bill Snodgrass. Joe's death is the end of an era for our family, as Joe took on the role of patriarch of the Tucker Family.
Joe married Carolyn Fondy from Slaton in 1954 with whom he had two daughters, Lea Ann Wilson, married to Steve, and Tracy Hendrix, married to Randy. He then married Mildred Branson of Fort Worth in 1973 and helped to raise her two children, Devon Dabbs Rifkin, married to Howard, and Stephen Dabbs married to Valerie. Joe and Millie were married for 45 years and raised their blended family as one family unit.
Joe was very well respected and loved throughout his whole life. While growing up in Slaton he and his best friends were known pranksters with many funny stories to tell of small town life, yet Joe was the Senior Class President, played football and was a Mensa Level genius. Joe proudly served as a U. S. Marine during the Korean War as a Radio Operator at the status of Sargent. Joe and his best buddies all joined the Marines together. After an Honorable Discharge from the Marines, Joe graduated from West Texas State University while raising a young family and working for the Santa Fe Railroad.
Joe had a very successful career throughout his life, retiring as Sales Manager from Eagle Gypsum in Denver, CO. Throughout his life, Joe was always involved in his church and was an Elder at Central Christian Church in Denver for many years.
Joe was known for his sense of humor, positive attitude, generous heart, wisdom, humility and loyal love for his family. Everyone who knew Joe had such high regard for him and always shared memorable stories of his big heart.
Joe is survived by his wife, Millie, of The Woodlands; his children Lea Ann Wilson of Dallas, Tracy Hendrix of The Woodlands, Devon Dabbs Rifkin of Hartford, CT and Stephen Dabbs of Miami, FL. Joe has a legacy of twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren along with two surviving nieces, Jeanie Buckner of Lubbock, Karen Constable of Brawley, CA, one nephew, Les Tucker of Vallejo, CA and their children.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019