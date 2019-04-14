|
Lubbock- Joe Vester Tarbet of Lubbock, Texas went to his Eternal Reward on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born February 15, 1930 in rural Dawson County, near Lamesa to parents Price Keith and Ethel Mary (Dunn) Tarbet. He became a Christian at 15 years of age. Joe grew up on various farms in the Lamesa area receiving his schooling there too. Graduating from Sparenberg High School one year before its closing. Joe met Geraldine (Jerry) Hogg of the Key Community and she later became his bride on December 18, 1952. Leaving his dry land farm near Ackerly, they made their new home just West of Levelland on a Post-Montgomery Farm, hoping to one day have irrigation. In 1956 this became a reality just south of Levelland. In 1959, they moved into a new house just inside the city, giving up the land which later became South Plains College. He farmed land for several years that belonged to Dr. C.M. Phillips, which is now where the present Levelland High School is located. They purchased their first farm (Grassland) when Joe was 33 years of age, but soon sold it and purchased land near Seminole. Later they built a new home on their farm near the New Mexico State Line. Moving there in 1975, they grew a variety of crops: potatoes, corn, peanuts and cotton. They became a major grower for Del Monte Corps., beans, beets and spinach. They continued to purchase ranch land and converted several sections to prime irrigated farms and housing developments. The farms continue to thrive under a twenty plus year partnership with Gary and Karen of "Jackson Farms".
Joe always managed to have a workshop where ever they lived as he enjoyed working with his hands and had many hobbies. Among them were restoring old tractors and pickups. In his retirement years, culminating in the sale of restored '35 Ford pickups at Barrett-Jacksons Scottsdale in 2012 with several family members present.
Joe served as a Director of State Line Gin for 17 years. He served as an elder at Cactus Dr. Church of Christ, Levelland, TX for 5 years, and as an elder at Taylor St. Church of Christ, Hobbs, NM for 17 years. He was a member of Sunset Church of Christ for 26 years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Jerry; daughters, Darla Blasingame (Joel) of Lubbock, Treva Brensing (Albert) of Wichita, Kansas; brothers, Don Tarbet (Jewel), Bob Tarbet (Sharon), Lynn Tarbet (Rita), Sam Tarbet; sisters, Nelda Lampe, Ruth Bearden (Layne); seven grandchildren, Brad Blasingame (Wendy), Travis Blasingame (Angel), Toby Blasingame (Katherine), Russ Brensing (Mandy), Andrew Brensing (Abbie), Denise McCully (Jon), and Jason Brensing; seventeen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 1-6p.m. with family receiving friends from 2 -4p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Sunset Church of Christ with Joe Barnett officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sunset International Bible Institute, 3723 34th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 or to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019