Cerro, New Mexico- Joel Adams Morey passed from this life on September 10, 2020 at the age of 40. He was born in Arlington, Texas July 27, 1980 to Warren and Mary Morey. He is survived by his parents; and seven siblings, Elizabeth Dolloff, Rachel Ortega, Emily Morey, Mary Ann Howard, Joshua Morey, Audrey Cruz and Amanda Slayton. A celebration of Joel's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home with burial to follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery.