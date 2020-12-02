Lubbock- Joel Cumbie of Lubbock passed away at his home on November 22, 2020. He was born in Abilene, TX and graduated from Abilene Highschool. He received his pharmacy degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, OK and was the proud owner-pharmacist at Raff & Hall Drug. His interests included fishing, flying his plane, playing the guitar, traveling and was active in the Abilene High School reunion group. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent in Joel's name to First Baptist Church, 2201 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401. All arrangements were made under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors. No services are planned at this time.



