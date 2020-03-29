|
|
Lubbock- Joel Gutierrez, 43, was called to his eternal resting place on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He entered this world on July 20,1976, in Corpus Christi, Texas born to Gilbert and Elisa Gutierrez. Joel was an artist at heart using his talent as a tattoo artist and leaving a lasting impression on many people.
He is preceded in death by his father Gilbert Gutierrez. He is survived by his wife Abigail Gutierrez; mother Elisa Gutierrez; brothers Gilbert and Steven Gutierrez; and children Jordynn, Jacob, Nikole and Maritza Gutierrez. He will be sorely missed and remembered.
Services are not scheduled at this time.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020