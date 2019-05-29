|
|
Lubbock- Joel Hugh Hamlett, a resident of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on May 25th, at Covenant Hospital. Born on August 1st, 1939 in Snyder, Texas, Joel received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas and a more comprehensive education provided by a full life. He used his extensive knowledge to mentor all of those lucky enough to cross his path. Growing up, Joel enjoyed hunting ducks, deer, and the elusive coyote. He was active in Scouting obtaining the level of Eagle Scout. Joel instilled his passion of the outdoors to his children throughout his life. In his time as a chemical engineer, he traveled to all regions of the world and even survived a few revolutions down in South America. He was always quick with a story or a good joke and he never passed a Harbor Freight without leaving with a knife and a flashlight! Joel was an avid reader his entire life and maintained an ever expanding library of books. We are sure he is in heaven with family and friends who went before him. We are also sure he is bragging that he never had his car keys taken away! In later years, Joel was a man of God, a champion for his children, and always ready to provide college tutoring or wisdom to his grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed dearly. Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Joel H. Hamlett, Jr. and Mary Jane Hamlett and his wife, Barbara Hamlett. He is survived by his daughter - Susan Segler, son - John Hamlett, daughter-in-law - Penny Hamlett, grandchildren - Sydney Hamlett, Claire Hamlett, Emme Segler, and Ben Segler, all four of which were his absolute favorites! Memorial gifts may be made to the online at donate.heart.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019