Lubbock- Joel "Jay D" Orta passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary today at 6:00 pm, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. We will celebrate his life of 50 years at 10:00 am, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
"Jay D" Orta was born on January 25, 1969, to Felix and Gregoria Orta in Lubbock, Texas.
There are no words to express the impact Jay D. had on those he met in his short life. He was outgoing, always smiling, kind, generous, and truly selfless. The many broken hearts left behind are a testament to that. His passions included enjoying time with his family, the Seattle Seahawks, and, most of all, Tejano music. Some of his happiest moments were spent behind a mic as a radio Deejay.
Survivors include his mother, Gregoria Orta; nine sisters, Lucy Cuevas, Lorenza (Adolph) Flores, Janie Martinez, Frances (Kevin) White, Marylou (Jacinto) Vasquez, Irene (Robert) Vara, Valentina Orta, Alice (Jerry) Guzman, and Monica Orta; five brothers, Benito (Connie) Orta, Felix Orta, Jr., Johnny (Norma) Orta, David Orta, and Adam Orta; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Felix M. Orta.
Our family would like to thank the Franco, Benavides, Lara, and Walmart families, as well as his countless friends, for all the love and support they showed Jay D. throughout his life.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019