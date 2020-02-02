|
Lubbock- Joel Ray Inklebarger, 68, of Lubbock, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, January 31, 2020, after a sudden illness. Memorial services will be officiated by Dr. Steve McMeans at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Lubbock, Texas.
Joel was born on February 2, 1951 in Lamesa, Texas, to Marion (Bud) and Billie Jean Inklebarger. Joel was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Joel Taylor Inklebarger. He is survived by his wife Angie; his daughter Brandie and husband, Matt Hudson of Tahoka; his son Bryan Inklebarger and wife Alejandra of Tahoka; his grandchildren Brooke Inklebarger and husband Stephen Rodriguez, Bryson Resendez, Cason Resendez, Valeria and Isabella Leal; great-grandchildren Madyson and Mckynlie Rodriguez. His brother, Clarence Long and wife, Barbara of Madisonville; his sister Jeanie and husband, James Phillips of Austin, and many nieces and nephews. And friends who became family, Bill and Dawn Howerton, and their children, Marissa and Bo and Nick, and DeAndra.
Joel graduated from Tahoka High School in 1969. He worked for Lyntegar Electric Cooperative and was a long-time farmer in Lynn and Terry county. Joel married Angie Walton on October 31, 1992. Joel loved every minute he had supporting and cheering for J. Taylor in every activity and sport in which he competed. He also loved watching "his girls" play softball for the Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates. Joel's girls know who they are and always played with passion and a little spit and vinegar. Joel was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
Thanks to the caregivers at Wedgewood South and with Hospice of Lubbock for your kindness & support. Joel was blessed by your care and compassion.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020