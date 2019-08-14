Home

Joeretta Eliza (Wilson) Gilkey


1936 - 2019
Joeretta Eliza (Wilson) Gilkey Obituary
Lubbock- 82, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Joeretta was born in Dalton, Missouri on August 23, 1936 to Annie Mariah Wilson Collins. She earned her high school diploma from Charles H. Sumner High School in St. Louis, Missouri. In Lubbock, Texas, Joeretta was employed at Guadalupe Elementary School, The Lubbock Club and was an active member of the Navy Wives service club volunteering and providing service in and around the Lubbock Community. She leaves to cherish her memory; three sons, Raymond Lee Gilkey, Derwin Keith Gilkey (Peggy), and William Henry Gilkey (Gail); devoted daughter, Natalie Johnson (James); eight grandchildren; brother, Jesse Powell (Vivian); two sisters, Ruth Tatum and Lavella Evans; a host of great-great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Danville United Methodist Church, Danville, AR. Interment will follow at Howell Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
