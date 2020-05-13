|
|
Tahoka- On May 6, 2020, Joey Pierce, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 57.
Joey was born in O'Donnell, TX to Marvin and the late Barbara (Arnold) Pierce on July 18th, 1962. He graduated from Tahoka High School in 1980. His life of hard work as a lineman started right after high school. He then went on to establish the first of many successful businesses in the medical services industry.
At the age of 20, Joey became a father to his son, Joshua Scott Pierce followed by a daughter, Alyssa Nicole in 1987. He married the love of his life Gena, in 2008. They built their dream home in Abilene, Texas where they enjoyed the outdoors and entertaining friends and neighbors. They had a mutual love for travel and adventure.
Joey will always be remembered for his positivity and ability to make everyone laugh. He never met a stranger and always put everyone else before himself. He was a magnet not only to his own grandchildren, but any kid he met. They were amazed at his magic tricks and guitar pickin' talent. Joey will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara.
He is survived by his wife, Gena; his children Josh (Brooke) of Midland and Alyssa (Casey) Hargrove of Lubbock; his step children Shaun Preston of Abilene and Shelley Preston of Austin. He was a wonderful Daddy Pop to Cooper, McKenzie, Blakely, Crew, Madilyn, Audrey and Kylie. He also leaves behind his Dad, Marvin and wife, Emily Pierce of Tahoka and two loving sisters, Connie (Mike) Braddock of Tahoka and Marva (Danny) Lovell of Hobbs, NM and many nieces and nephews that will forever treasure his memory. Celebration of Life services will be held in Tahoka, TX on May 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020