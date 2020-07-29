1/
John Abel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- John Robbins Abel, a longtime resident of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on July 27th, 2017 at the age of 82. He was born in 1938 in Lubbock to Byron Hillman Abel and Carol Mae Robbins Abel Davis. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and his beloved stepfather, Donald Thomas Davis, his grandfathers, Forest L. Robbins and John H. Abel, his grandmothers, Ruth Robbins and Margie Mae Abel, and niece, Amanda Ratcliffe.

He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Ratcliffe (Ted) and Susan Wheeler (Hoyt). He is also survived by his nephews, Andrew Ratcliffe, Matthew Ratcliffe (Terri), Timothy Ratcliffe, Lucas Wheeler and grandnephews Chandlor Ratcliffe (Hailee), Benjamin Ratcliffe, Donathan Ratcliffe (Emily), and grandniece, Ashley Ratcliffe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved