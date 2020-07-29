Lubbock- John Robbins Abel, a longtime resident of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on July 27th, 2017 at the age of 82. He was born in 1938 in Lubbock to Byron Hillman Abel and Carol Mae Robbins Abel Davis. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and his beloved stepfather, Donald Thomas Davis, his grandfathers, Forest L. Robbins and John H. Abel, his grandmothers, Ruth Robbins and Margie Mae Abel, and niece, Amanda Ratcliffe.He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Ratcliffe (Ted) and Susan Wheeler (Hoyt). He is also survived by his nephews, Andrew Ratcliffe, Matthew Ratcliffe (Terri), Timothy Ratcliffe, Lucas Wheeler and grandnephews Chandlor Ratcliffe (Hailee), Benjamin Ratcliffe, Donathan Ratcliffe (Emily), and grandniece, Ashley Ratcliffe.