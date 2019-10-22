|
|
Lubbock- John Arthur Freels, age 71, died recently in his home in Lubbock, Texas. He was born on April 27, 1948 in Sherman, Texas to parents Saunders Freels, Sr. and Margaret Stout Freels. John graduated from Denison High School in 1966 where he was a member of the National Honor Society and Denison's track relay team. After graduation, he continued his education at Grayson County College where he was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa, a national junior college honor society. John then attended and graduated from North Texas State University in Denton where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. While there he was elected president of Beta Gamma Sigma, a national business honor society for 1969-70. After graduation his goal was to become a Certified Public Accountant, and he passed the examination the first time he sat for it. His first job after becoming a CPA was with Price Waterhouse in Dallas, Texas. After a few years with the large accounting firm, John decided to follow the footsteps of his father and brother into the law profession and enrolled in Texas Tech Law School. He simultaneously worked at the law firm McCleskey, Harringer, Brazil, and Graf as a tax accountant while attending law school. After being awarded his law degree, John continued with the firm as a tax attorney for several years. While at the firm John participated in the third class of Leadership Lubbock, a Chamber of Commerce program for potential community leaders.
In 1989 he and his associate, Gary Ward, left the McCleskey firm to establish the law firm of Ward, Freels, and Busby. John continued as a tax attorney with the firm until his retirement in 2007.
John served in the United States Army National Guard as a Military Policeman and was honorably discharged in 1976. He is survived by his brother, J. S. "Sandy" Freels and wife Valerie of Denison, Texas; two nephews, Trey and his wife Tricia of Frisco, Texas, and Andrew and his wife Chassity of St. Louis, Missouri. Four great-nephews also survive him.
The move to Lubbock began John's enchantment with the great Southwest. He loved the beauty and solitude of the mountains and desert and was happiest spending time in his vacation homes in New Mexico and Arizona.
A private family memorial is planned for a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019