Lubbock- John Bevers Anthony went to heaven on January 20, 2020. He was born in Lubbock on
February 16, 1931 and lived in Lubbock all his life. His wife of 66 years, Jo Ann Vineyard,
preceded him to heaven on November 28, 2019. John worked for the Lubbock Fire Department
for 27 years. He was the Assistant Fire Marshall and retired as Lubbock's Fire Marshall on
January 2, 1987. He was very proud to be a First Responder of Lubbock.
John's main priority throughout his life was to serve God and to be a witness as God
commanded. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church for a number of years
until his passing.
John was survived by his two daughters: Barbara McAlexander and husband John McAlexander
III of Lubbock, and Deedra Anthony also of Lubbock; one grandson: Anthony McAlexander and
wife Charleigh McAlexander of Houston; his nieces Brenda Hutcheson and husband Russell
Hutcheson of Lubbock, and Sherry Degryse and husband David Degryse of Atlanta.
A family visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23 from 5:00-7:00p.m. at Resthaven
Funeral Home. Pastor Lakey of the First Assembly of God Church will be officiating the service
for John Anthony on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home and
Cemetery located at 5740 West 19 th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79407.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020