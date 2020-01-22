Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Anthony


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Anthony Obituary
Lubbock- John Bevers Anthony went to heaven on January 20, 2020. He was born in Lubbock on

February 16, 1931 and lived in Lubbock all his life. His wife of 66 years, Jo Ann Vineyard,

preceded him to heaven on November 28, 2019. John worked for the Lubbock Fire Department

for 27 years. He was the Assistant Fire Marshall and retired as Lubbock's Fire Marshall on

January 2, 1987. He was very proud to be a First Responder of Lubbock.

John's main priority throughout his life was to serve God and to be a witness as God

commanded. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church for a number of years

until his passing.

John was survived by his two daughters: Barbara McAlexander and husband John McAlexander

III of Lubbock, and Deedra Anthony also of Lubbock; one grandson: Anthony McAlexander and

wife Charleigh McAlexander of Houston; his nieces Brenda Hutcheson and husband Russell

Hutcheson of Lubbock, and Sherry Degryse and husband David Degryse of Atlanta.

A family visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23 from 5:00-7:00p.m. at Resthaven

Funeral Home. Pastor Lakey of the First Assembly of God Church will be officiating the service

for John Anthony on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home and

Cemetery located at 5740 West 19 th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79407.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -