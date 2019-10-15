|
|
Lubbock- John Charles Barger passed away on October 12, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, October 15, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 63 years at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view John Charles Barger's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
John Charles Barger was born on February 11, 1956, to Roy and Dolores Barger in McCook, Nebraska. John married the love of his life, Sharon Vogel Barger, on January 19, 1975, in Culbertson, New England. Sharon preceded him in death after 41 years of marriage on June 15, 2016. His cat Tiger was companion, and they were inseparable, especially after her death. John was a licensed electrician, salesperson, handyman, weekend farmer, and craftsman. He was a master craftsman and enjoyed working with wood of all species. John worked for almost thirty-years with Essex Brownell.
Survivors include his three sons, Charles Barger, Chad Barger and wife, Stephanie; and Jason Barger; daughter, Toni Moore and husband, Jeremy; twelve grandchildren, Zachary, Ryan, Katie, and Hayley Barger; Chase Moore, Collin, and Braxton Barger; Blake Moore, Rylee Barger, Aubrey Barger, Chance Moore, and Harper Barger; brother, Ron Barger and wife, Connie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kay Barger; parents, Roy and Dolores Barger.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019