Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Barger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Charles Barger


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Charles Barger Obituary
Lubbock- John Charles Barger passed away on October 12, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, October 15, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 63 years at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view John Charles Barger's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

John Charles Barger was born on February 11, 1956, to Roy and Dolores Barger in McCook, Nebraska. John married the love of his life, Sharon Vogel Barger, on January 19, 1975, in Culbertson, New England. Sharon preceded him in death after 41 years of marriage on June 15, 2016. His cat Tiger was companion, and they were inseparable, especially after her death. John was a licensed electrician, salesperson, handyman, weekend farmer, and craftsman. He was a master craftsman and enjoyed working with wood of all species. John worked for almost thirty-years with Essex Brownell.

Survivors include his three sons, Charles Barger, Chad Barger and wife, Stephanie; and Jason Barger; daughter, Toni Moore and husband, Jeremy; twelve grandchildren, Zachary, Ryan, Katie, and Hayley Barger; Chase Moore, Collin, and Braxton Barger; Blake Moore, Rylee Barger, Aubrey Barger, Chance Moore, and Harper Barger; brother, Ron Barger and wife, Connie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kay Barger; parents, Roy and Dolores Barger.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now