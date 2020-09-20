Levelland- John Clinton Kennedy, 91, of Levelland, passed away from this life on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Clinton was born November 3, 1928 in Dawson County, Texas to John and Velma (O'Brien) Kennedy. He married Martha Geraldene Bertram on September 1, 1956 in Lubbock. They were residents of Muleshoe for 26 years, Plainview for 23 years and Levelland since 2010.



Clinton was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where he served the Lord as a deacon, participated in men's ministries and sang in several choirs. Clinton's main focus in life was serving others and mentoring younger people. He could also frequently be found leading singing and devotionals at the various nursing homes he visited weekly and serving at food banks.



Clinton was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Korean War. After returning, he worked for Farmers Home Administration for 40 years.



Clinton was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry; his parents; brothers, Eddie Lee and Jimmy; and sister, Marie.



Clinton is survived by daughters, Shannon (Bret) Tarpley of Dillon, Colorado and Abbye (Kevin) Satterwhite of El Paso; sisters, Bobbye (Roger) Lohrenz of Keller, Texas and June Gandy of Levelland; grandchildren, Joshua (Alyssa) Satterwhite of Allen, Texas, Jessica (Mike) Van Kleeck of El Paso, Lauren Tarpley and fiancé Joshua McDonald of College Station, Texas, and Morgan Tarpley of Chicago, Illinois; and great grandsons, Logan and Mason Satterwhite and John David Van Kleeck.



The family would like to thank the caregivers at Caring Heart, Hickory Place and Interim Hospice.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church Levelland. Interment will follow in the Morton Cemetery. The family respectfully requests masks and social distancing.



Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store