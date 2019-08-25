|
Lafayette, Louisiana- John Countess, 78, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center following complications after surgery. Memorial services were held at Martin & Castille Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA on Saturday July 20, 2019. Pastor James Craft with Calvary Baptist Church officiated. Interment will take place at a later date at the Idalou Cemetery in Idalou. John was born July 7, 1941 in McKinney, TX and grew up on farms near Lubbock and Idalou. He excelled in football at Idalou High School and received a full football scholarship to McMurry University in Abilene. After college, he dabbled in making TV commercials in Los Angeles before launching a career in the oil field business. He traveled all over the world before starting his own oil equipment business in Lafayette, LA. In his later years, John enjoyed buying and selling antiques, studying family history and genealogy, and reading books - especially classic westerns by Louis L 'Amour. Survivors include his two sons, Mathew and Spencer Countess; the mother of his children, Susan Runyon Forehand, his brother Bill Countess and wife Joan; his sister Joyce Countess Boone; his niece Gina Boone Gervino and husband Chris; his nephews Mark Countess, Kip Countess, and Chad Countess and wife Jann; and his great nieces, Audrey, Elise, and Abigail Countess. John was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Noreen Yarbrough Countess; his maternal grandparents, John Thomas Yarbrough and Bertha McCurdy Yarbrough; his paternal grandparents, William Henderson Countess and Rebecca Durrett Countess; his brother-in-law, Eddie Boone; and a nephew, Edward Corey Boone.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019