Lubbock- John Cruz Lara, 75, of Lubbock passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. John was born November 24, 1944 in Marlin, Texas to Jesse and Carmen Lara. John was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the Army from 1966 to 1968. He owned his own business, JC Refrigeration and American Mobile Supply for over 30 years. He married Luisa Olivarez in June of 1965.
He is survived by his wife, Luisa Lara; daughter, Sylvia Cortez (Eddie); sons, Salvador Lara and Patrick Lara (Monica); brother, Antonio Lara (Hope); three grandchildren, Gabriel, Andres, and Olivia.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jose Lara; and sister, Rita Ybarra.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with rosary at 4:00 p.m. at Venue on Broadway. Mass will be Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.
Due to current restrictions it is required a mask be worn to be able to attend Mass.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020