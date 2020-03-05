Home

Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-7778
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Andover, KS
John Ed Redwine Obituary
Andover, KS- John Ed Redwine, 80, of Andover, KS, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Wichita. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Funeral Mass 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Andover, KS. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Augusta, KS. John was born in Tahoka, TX on January 17, 1940, to the late Donnie (Fulford) and F. E. Redwine, Jr. He was a technical writer at Cessna for many years. On August 1, 1959 he married Donna (McCormick) Redwine in Francesville, IN. She preceded him in death. He is survived by: daughter, Jo Knox and husband Greg of Andover, KS; son, John R. Redwine of San Angelo, TX; granddaughters, Ashley Brown (Carl) and Rebecca Knox (Roger Rodriguez); great granddaughter, Bella Brown. Memorial donations to 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
