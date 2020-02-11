Home

John Edwin Freeman Obituary
Lubbock- John Edwin Freeman (PePaw), passed away peacefully in his home on February 6, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born on February 3, 1927 to John Robertson and Anita Singleton Freeman in Crosbyton, Texas.

He served in the Army in WWII and married Ramona Perry in 1948. He moved to Lubbock and worked for Rhodes Safety Center later becoming the owner. He and Ramona had three sons, Mike, David and Scott. He was a lifetime member of the holding many offices including Commander.

After Ramona's death in 1978, he married Hester Roberts until her death in 2003. John was preceded in death by his parents, both wives and son David.

He is survived by his sons Mike Freeman of Georgia, Scott Freeman and wife Debbie of Washington, 8 grandchildren; Tony, Les, Windi Kyte, Jerahmyah, Jessika, Misty Molina Leah and Candice, and 16 Great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel Tuesday at 2:00 PM. A Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
