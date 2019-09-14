|
|
Lubbock- John Francis Nutt passed away on September 12, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 79 years at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Highland Baptist Church. Mr. Nutt's tribute is available at www.memorialdesigners.net, where personal memories and expressions of sympathy may be written for his family to cherish.
John Francis Nutt was born on March 22, 1940 to Stephen Martin and Rose MarieTrowbridge Nutt in Chicago, Illinois. John married Emily Burdett on November 24, 1977 in Eunice, New Mexico. At the time of their marriage, John had four children with Mona Crookshank and Emily also had two children.
John joined Army in 1957 at the age of 17. Served in Ste. Marie Michigan, Fort Bliss, Texas; Panama Canal Zone; Okinawa; Korea; and Germany. He retired in 1980 after returning from Germany as an 1Sg E 8. He received a GED while serving in the military. He worked at Lubbock YWCA from 1980 to 1984 as building maintenance supervisor. John graduated from South Plains College in May 1986 with a diploma in Data Information Systems, and he worked at Methodist Hospital from 1984 to 1992 as a computer programmer and analyst.
John and Emily bought Rio Penanaso RV Park in Mayhill, New Mexico in 1990 thinking it was just a business. Six short years later both John and Emily were led to the Lord by John Hinze. John Nutt was 55 at the time. After receiving the Lord, the RV park became a ministry. John always felt that it was a priviledge that God entrusted him with providing a place for Christians to worship, to grow, and to be joyous together.
John and Emily Nutt moved back to Lubbock in July of 2016.
John joined the Mayhill Fire Department in 1992 served until 2016. During this time he became a Firefighter and an EMT-B. He fought in 4 major forest fires and went on countless ambulance runs. He served as fire Chief for 9 years. He was awarded an honorary life membership.
He was a very active member of Mayhill Baptist Church from 1996 until 2016. For 18 years John dedicated his time to making breakfast for the men at Mayhill Baptist Churh on Thursdays. He is currently a member of Highland Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas where he serves with the AWANA program, Baby Closet, and sings in the choir.
John became amateur radio operator to aide in mountain communication while on the Fire Department. He served one year as president at the Sacramento Mountain Amateur Radio Club, and he joined the Lubbock amateur radio Club after moving to Lubbock and currently serves as treasurer.
Survivors include his wife, Emily Rhea Nutt; children John Nutt, Jr. and wife, Janice; Martin Dean Nutt and wife, Jennifer; Brenda Kay Howerton and husband, Leo; Tanya Michelle Howell and husband, Roy; and Michael Scott Buescher; grandchildren, Miquel Nutt, Christy Martin, Sarah Frost and husband, Major William; Meagan Nutt, Martin Nutt, Brian Steven Nutt, Emily Nieman and husband, Josh; Addyson Buescher; and great-grandchildren, Nicki Nutt, Samantha Nutt, Noah Frost, William Frost, Sophia Frost, Junior Frost, Isabella Frost, Ariana Frost, Mason Nieman, and Madilyn Nieman; siblings, Steven Nutt, Virginia Marting; brother-in-law Carl Langhans, and sister-in-law, Carol Nutt; and grandson of the heart, John Hibbard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Rose Nutt; daughter, Debbie Lynn Martin; brother, Joseph Nutt; and sister Rosie Langhans
The family of John Francis Nutt has designated the AWANA Program or the Baby Closet at Highland Baptist Church, for contributions in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019