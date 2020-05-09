|
|
Midland- John H. Dunn, Jr., better known as Junior, passed away peacefully the evening of Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 in Midland, TX. A celebration of life will be held for the family at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9th at Lakeridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with visitation for friends following from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life and service tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020