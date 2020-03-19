|
LUBBOCK- It is with great sadness that the family of John Henry Klein announces his passing after a brief illness, on Monday, March 16, at 74 years of age.
Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Anne Horne Klein. Joining her in loving remembrance are their sons Todd Ray Klein and his wife Manda and John Thomas Klein and his wife Lyndee. Also left to honor his name, is the joy of his life, grandson John Francis Klein.
John Henry Klein was born on June 5, 1945 in Tucson, Arizona to Billy Jack and Agnes Marie Klein. He was the second of seven children and was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Celine Rice, sister in law, Lisa Klein and brother in law Tom Horne. He will forever be remembered by his remaining five brothers and their families. Joe, Mike and wife Donna, Tommy and wife Karen, Eddie and wife Nancy, and Danny and wife Lisa. He is also survived by his brothers in law, Danny Rice, Francis Horne and wife Linda and sister in law Billie Horne. Also enduring this tragic loss is his best friend, Larry Griggs and wife Bettye. A member of a large family, John also leaves behind cousins in Kentucky and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Lubbock High in 1964 and immediately went to work at Griggs Carpet with his best friend Larry. For over 55 years, he was dedicated to his job. His customers knew his kindness.
Services are under the direction of Sanders Funeral Home where visitation will take place on Thursday, March 19th at 5:30 pm with services to take place on Friday, March 20th at Westmont Christian Church at 2:00 p.m. and a graveside burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are nephews Jonathan Klein, Jeremy Klein, Micheal Klein, Daniel Klein, David Klein, Mike Klein, Jr., Andrew Mitchell, Marshall Klein, Alex Rice and Quint Johnson. Serving as Honorary pallbearer is grandson, John Francis Klein.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020