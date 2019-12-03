|
|
Lubbock- John "Vic" Kyler, 80 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born October 18, 1939 to the late John Leo and Ruby (Hollis) Kyler in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Vic graduated from Borger High School in 1958. He married Lynda Kay (Minton) Kyler August 12, 1960 at Broadway Church of Christ. Vic received his Bachelor of Arts in Music and Master of Arts in Music at West Texas State University. He worked as a band director in Claude, Tahoka, Gruver and Spearman. Vic was a member of the Texas Music Educators. He later received his license as a professional counselor and worked in Phillips and at Frank Phillips Jr. College in Borger. Vic retired as a counselor from Frenship ISD but continued working half time in Anton. He loved God, golfing, music and his family. Vic served as a former elder and was a member of Sunset Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Lynda; his daughters, Vicki Kyler of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Janis Gonzales and husband Mark of Altus, Oklahoma; brother, Duane Kyler and wife Annette of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Kyler Gonzales and wife Laura, and Jaci Gonzales; four great-grandchildren, Devlen, Harley, Reagen, Realeigh; sisters-in-laws, Jonelle Warner and husband Reid of Lubbock, Phyllis Shamoon and husband Ellis of Dallas, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sunset Church of Christ.
Donations in Vic's name can be made to the Sunset International Bible Institute, 3723 34th St, Lubbock, TX 79410.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carillon for their loving care for the last year and a half.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019