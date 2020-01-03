|
|
Brownfield- 92, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Brownfield, TX. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Brownfield, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. John was born on October 18, 1927 to the late Aelete Adell and John Martin in Tahoka, TX. He graduated from O. J. Thomas High School in Cameron, TX. He was employed by Brownfield State Bank & Trust for 35 years until retirement. John is survived by his wife, Mercie Martin; his children, Darwin Martin, Wilbert (Shirley), Jerry Ann (Larry) Belton, Johnnie Lee, Kaufman, Tommy (Pam), Katy, Darrell (Betty), Glenda, Raydale, and W. J. ; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020