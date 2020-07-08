1/1
John "Paul" Lawson
1934 - 2020
McKinney, TX- On Friday, June 19th, 2020, John "Paul" Lawson passed away in McKinney, TX at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his wife Carole and his parents, John and Zuella Lawson. He is survived by two daughters, Suzy Lawson from Galveston, Texas and Cindy Luvender from McKinney, Texas as well as two grandsons, Davis (22) and Grant(20) Friedman .

Paul was born in Lubbock, TX on October 19, 1934. After graduating high school in Tahoka, TX, he attended Texas Tech for one year. He decided to leave Tech and he joined the US Army. After serving his country, he returned to Texas to run his own gas station. He married Carole Ann Jacobs in 1960. He sold the gas station and took a job at Conoco. After many years at Conoco, he decided to return to his roots and become a cotton farmer near Grassland, Texas. After years of fighting with mother nature, he returned to the oil field as an electrician.

Paul or "Pops" as he was commonly called, was a simple, funny, generous, down to earth man who could fix just about anything. He loved his son-in-law's margaritas, playing poker with his friends, playing the harmonica, and target shooting at the gun range. His stories and goofy mannerisms will be greatly missed. A private celebration of his life was held by his immediate family. Margaritas were raised in his honor.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
