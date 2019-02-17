|
Douglasville, GA.- John Martinez, Jr, 71, of Douglasville, GA, passed away February 13, 2019.
Rosary will be said 5:00 pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Englunds Funeral Service Chapel in Slaton. Funeral Mass will be 2:00 pm Monday, February 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Slaton. Burial will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton.
John was born February 12, 1948 in Bremond, TX to John Sr. and Adela Martinez. He married Elida Gonzales on November 26, 1966 in Slaton. He was a hard-working farmer his entire life. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Slaton. He and Elida moved to Douglasville, GA in June of 2018, after his retirement. John became a Georgia Bulldogs fan, but he still loved his Red Raiders. He also loved and enjoyed his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and three brothers.
John is survived by his wife, Elida of Douglasville, GA; his daughter, Betty Lokey and husband, Travis of Douglasville, GA; his sons, Oscar Martinez and wife, Lorraine of Idalou, David Martinez and wife, Tina of Lubbock, Freddy Martinez and wife, Amy of Round Rock, Raymon Martinez of Lubbock, and Eddy Martinez and wife, Rebecca of Idalou, his sisters, Angelita Vasquez of Plainview, Abelina Vasquez of Lubbock, Marcy Leos of Lubbock, Virginia Acosta and husband, Inda of Ropesville, Lupe Madrigal and husband, Lee of Lubbock, Mary Ann Kennedy and husband, Wayne of Dallas, and Felicita Riojas and husband, Alfred of Slaton; his brothers, Frank Martinez of Lubbock, Pete Martinez of Plainview, and Celestino Martinez and wife, Gerrilynn of Hurst; sixteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019