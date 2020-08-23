1/1
John Marvin Hitchcock II
1967 - 2020
Pantego- John Marvin Hitchcock II, 52, a loving dad, papa and beloved son, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Graveside: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Resthaven Memorial Park, Lubbock, 5740 West 19th Street, Lubbock.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of choice.

John was born Sept. 5, 1967, in Lubbock, Texas. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Texas Tech and worked 26 years assisting people with mental disabilities as an administrator for Caleb Incorporation.

Survivors: Mother, Ovetta Hitchcock; children, John Marvin Hitchcock, III, Dylan Hitchcock; Ashlynn Seebach, Tyler Seebach; grandson, John Riley Hitchcock; and sister, Kathy Weaver.

I just want people to understand how much he cared about his family. That is all he cared about. He lived for his children, and that is all I want people to know. Trey

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
