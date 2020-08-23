Sending my heartfelt condolences to the family of John Hitchcock aka Hitch as I called him . I worked with John for 24yrs, not only did he hire me he was also my supervisor. We had a bond that I will never forget . Rest easy Hitch. I will miss you greatly. Love you. This man really loved his family. His kids were the talk of his conversation every morning.

Shelia Shaw

Coworker