Pantego- John Marvin Hitchcock II, 52, a loving dad, papa and beloved son, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.Graveside: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Resthaven Memorial Park, Lubbock, 5740 West 19th Street, Lubbock.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of choice John was born Sept. 5, 1967, in Lubbock, Texas. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Texas Tech and worked 26 years assisting people with mental disabilities as an administrator for Caleb Incorporation.Survivors: Mother, Ovetta Hitchcock; children, John Marvin Hitchcock, III, Dylan Hitchcock; Ashlynn Seebach, Tyler Seebach; grandson, John Riley Hitchcock; and sister, Kathy Weaver.I just want people to understand how much he cared about his family. That is all he cared about. He lived for his children, and that is all I want people to know. Trey