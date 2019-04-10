|
|
Lubbock- John Michael Chamales passed away peacefully April 4, 2019 in Lubbock, TX.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Claude Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, Amarillo.
John was born March 5, 1922 in Ottawa City, Illinois of Greek immigrant parents, Michael John Chamales and Pauline Buzanes Chamales. He graduated from Ottawa Township High School in 1940. A multisport athlete, he was most proud of being a State Champion of the 120-yard high hurdles and school record-holder at 16.6 seconds.
In October 1940, he joined the United States Army Air Force and was stationed in Wichita Falls, TX then at the Amarillo Air Force Base acting as the Staff Supply Sergeant. In Amarillo, he met and married Mauvine Hood Chamales of Claude, TX in 1943. After his discharge from the Army and the birth of their only child, Michael Hood Chamales, John went into partnership with his father-in-law, Paul Hood and purchased a large ranch in Pierre, SD. In 1950, the family relocated to a ranch in Hugo, OK where they remained until 1962 when they returned to Claude, TX.
In Claude, John ran his father-in-laws farm, managed the local hardware store, and was a finish carpenter. Later, in semi-retirement, he operated a Conoco gasoline station and continued to farm. In 2002, he and Mauvine moved to Lubbock, where he enjoyed working side by side with his son two or three days a week on their ranch until he was 94 years old. Throughout his adult life, John was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed guns and hunting and was a long-time member of the NRA and the Pioneer Gun Collectors Association of Amarillo. He especially enjoyed going to his two great-grandsons' track and cross county meets and his great-granddaughters' tennis matches.
He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years; his parents; and his siblings, Mary Lackos, Irene Chamales, Angeline Green and Georgia Koska.
John is survived by one sister, Katy Potter and husband Ed; son, Michael Hood Chamales, MD and wife Linda; grandson, Michael Scott Chamales, MD and wife Melissa; granddaughter, Michelynda and husband Reagan Crossnoe, MD; and great-grandchildren, Alexander Chamales, Remington Cole Crossnoe and Autumn Crossnoe Bellow and husband Reid.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019