Lubbock- John Michael "Mike" Holder of Lubbock passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020. Mike was born to Frank and Dell Holder on August 27, 1945 in Abilene, Tx. Mike served in the US Army in the Vietnam War and served as a Green Beret and in the Military Assistance Command Vietnam-Studies and Observations Group (MACV- SOG). He received a Bronze Star, Air Medal, and honorable discharge. After Vietnam Mike earned a real estate license and worked in the industry for several years. He also worked in various sales positions. After his retirement he was active in the American Legion and the VFW. In his spare time Mike enjoyed watching motorsports and reading about military and Texas history. He was always known for his attention to detail and to have a silly face when his picture was being taken. He was preceded in death by both his parents and is survived by his two brothers Frank Holder (Sharon) of San Antonio and Danny Holder(Lisa) of Round Rock, his children Elizabeth Tew (Jerry) of Tahoka, Rick Holder (Georgia) of Montana, Wayne Holder (Krystal) of Johnson City, Tennessee, and JD Holder (Sarah) of Houston, and 7 grandchildren, Alex, Amy, Jacob, Tyler, Travis, Nina, Eloise. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3rd at Resthaven Funeral Home Abbey Chapel at 9am-10am. Graveside services will follow at Resthaven at 10am. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to American Legion Post 575 P.O. Box 64427, Lubbock, Tx 79464 or VFW Post 2466 P.O. Box 3126 Lubbock, Tx 79452. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.