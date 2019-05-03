|
Lubbock- John Oscar Mottet was called Home to be with Our Lord and Savior April 26, 2019. He was born June 18, 1937 in Columbus, OH to the late Oscar and Rose Pavelka Mottet. John was the Valedictorian of the 1955 graduating class of St. Charles High School in Columbus, and was also a member of the Boy Scouts where he earned Eagle Scout 1954/1955. He went on to attend Ohio State University where he did a three year under graduate program and a three year dental program, while there John was a member of Phi Kappa Theta Catholic Fraternity. After college he joined the United States Army. He was stationed at Ft. Bliss, TX from 1961-1963 as a 2nd Lieutenant Dentist, and then went to the US Coast Guard Base in Alameda, CA from 1963-1965 with the US Public Health Services. John then went on to open his own private dentistry practice in El Paso, Phoenix, and Lubbock from 1965 until his retirement. He was a member of the Optimist Club of El Paso during the 1970s and served as President during that time. John played recreation golf in his younger years, and was influenced by Jack Nicklaus. He was a big sports fan of Ohio State University as well as Texas Tech. John enjoyed spending time with his 10 grandchildren and more recently his 8 great grandchildren. John is survived by his wife of 60 years Catherine DiPasquale Mottet, children; Sharon Scioli and husband Paul, Julie Thorn and husband Trent, Karen Ratliff and husband Michael and Debbie Mottet, brother Robert Mottet and wife Sandy, grandchildren; Christopher Scioli and wife Abby, Theresa Pittl and husband Kelly, Vanessa Santosuasso and husband Alfred, Angela Arthur and husband Scott, Joseph Scioli and wife Courtney, Paul Scioli Jr., Kyle Campbell, Justin Campbell, and Lauren George and husband Justin, Great Grandchildren; Sophia Scioli, Slade Scioli, Maria Pittl, Patrick Pittl, Brigid Pittl, Anthony Santosuasso, Michael Santosuasso, and Rocco Santosuasso, Nieces and Nephews; Christopher Mottet and wife Megan, Erin Lambert and husband Gary, Sarah Mottet, and Matthew Mottet and wife Carey. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Dwight Mottet and Janet Parisi Mottet, grandson Anthony Scioli, and Nephew Mark Mottet. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Friday May 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church 1114 30th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am Saturday May 4, 2019 at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church with interment following at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers the family asked to make Mass requests in memory of John Mottet. Please contact Fr. Joseph at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019