|
|
Seminole Texas- Seminole... Funeral Services for John Preston Goen ,76, of Seminole will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday Feb. 14th in the Westside Church of Christ with interment to follow in the Gaines County Cemetery under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. John Preston Goen was born in Lubbock, Texas on December 31, 1943, to Guy and Verna (Beechly) Goen. He died in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 76 on February 9, 2020. While growing up, John was active in 4-H livestock shows, and enjoyed working on the family ranch in Spur, Texas. He also loved spending time with his Beechly cousins over the summers. After graduation from Spur High School in 1961, he spent two years at Abilene Christian College, and then transferred to Oklahoma State University, where he earned bachelor's degrees in Agriculture Economics and Range and Wildlife Management. After graduation, he taught science in Tulia, Texas for two years. He then earned a master's degree in Range and Wildlife Management from Texas Tech University. He was a research associate in the Range and Wildlife department while working on his degree and for some time after graduation. He then worked at the Textile Research Center in Lubbock, Texas. While in Lubbock, John was a member of Broadway Church of Christ, where he met Jackie Lambert. They married in 1980. In 1982, they welcomed daughter Julie, and Johnna completed the family in 1984. In 1989, they moved from Lubbock to Seminole, where John became a full-time rancher. He spent the next three decades running cattle on the ranch in Seminole. John had many interests during his lifetime. He was a member and later adult supporter of 4-H; he enjoyed collecting antique cast iron skillets and western artwork; and he participated in chuckwagon cookoffs, using many of his dad's chuckwagon recipes. He was also a board member of the National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University. He was a member and long-time deacon of Westside Church of Christ in Seminole. John was a faithful husband, patient and loving dad, and doting Pappy to his granddaughters. He was a good provider for his family. John is preceded in death by his parents, to whom he was a devoted and loving son; his parents-in-law, Top and Gaynell Lambert; and his brother, Guy Hugh Goen. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jackie, and daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Josh Panger of Lubbock, and Johnna and Mitch Shain of Seminole. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Aubrey June (A.J.) and Rylee Preston Shain and Jaclyn Ann Panger. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The National Ranching Heritage Center or The New Mexico Christain Childrens Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020