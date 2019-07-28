|
LUBBOCK- Funeral Mass for John Markham, 60, of Lubbock, Texas will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A vigil celebration of life service will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Prayer Chapel of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the church. Please celebrate the life of John by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
John Richard Markham passed away July 25, 2019. He was born February 18, 1959 in Lubbock, TX to Clarence and Joyce Markham. John served in the U.S. Army in the Corp of Engineers for four years after graduating from Monterey High School-Class of 1977. He married Lynn Burks on July 2, 1982 in Lubbock, Texas. John was a R and M Technician at X-Fab Texas.
Loved ones include wife Lynn Markham; parents, Clarence and Joyce Markham; sister, Jan Trim and husband, Kent; sister, Karen Faulkner and husband, Neil; many nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials to the Holy Spirit Prayer Garden.
John was not only a gifted mechanic and handyman, he used his tinkering skills to make special and unusual presents for those around him. He was always aware of others wants and needs. John was deeply spiritual in a quiet way. He loved riding his motorcycle especially the special rides in the Big Bend Area with his loving wife. John was a simple but complex man!
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019