Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Prayer Chapel of Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Vigil
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Prayer Chapel of Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Markham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Richard Markham


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Richard Markham Obituary
LUBBOCK- Funeral Mass for John Markham, 60, of Lubbock, Texas will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A vigil celebration of life service will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Prayer Chapel of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the church. Please celebrate the life of John by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

John Richard Markham passed away July 25, 2019. He was born February 18, 1959 in Lubbock, TX to Clarence and Joyce Markham. John served in the U.S. Army in the Corp of Engineers for four years after graduating from Monterey High School-Class of 1977. He married Lynn Burks on July 2, 1982 in Lubbock, Texas. John was a R and M Technician at X-Fab Texas.

Loved ones include wife Lynn Markham; parents, Clarence and Joyce Markham; sister, Jan Trim and husband, Kent; sister, Karen Faulkner and husband, Neil; many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials to the Holy Spirit Prayer Garden.

John was not only a gifted mechanic and handyman, he used his tinkering skills to make special and unusual presents for those around him. He was always aware of others wants and needs. John was deeply spiritual in a quiet way. He loved riding his motorcycle especially the special rides in the Big Bend Area with his loving wife. John was a simple but complex man!

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now