|
|
Lubbock- John Donald Rogers, 86, of Lubbock, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born October 13, 1933 in Olney, Texas to James Alfred and Amy Thelma Rogers.
John and Ludy Mae Turpin were married April 11, 1953 at the First Christian Church in Dalhart, Texas.
He joined the Air Force in 1953 and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1978. He earned an Associates Degree in Electronics from South Plains College. Mr. Rogers enjoyed repairing electronics and was a movie buff.
Mr. Rogers was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, his parents, a brother, and two sisters. He is survived by son, Troy Don Rogers; daughter, Gwendolyn Mae Ray; son, Travis John Rogers (Allen); and daughter Jennifer Kae Mott (Ronnie). He was blessed with seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020