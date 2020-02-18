Home

Hudman Funeral Home - Post
615 W Main
Post, TX 79356
(806) 495-2821
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hudman Funeral Home - Post
615 W Main
Post, TX 79356
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
John Shults


1938 - 2020
John Shults Obituary
Post- Services for John Shults, 81, of Post will be at 2 PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the First Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Garner officiating. Burial in Terrace Cemetery will be under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 until 7:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

John died on February 16, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born on October 1, 1938 in Encino, NM to Ted and Lou (Tipton) Shults. He was a farmer/stockman for many years. He married Dretha Franklin on December 13, 1969 in House, NM. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2005. He later married Joyce Snow Siewert on December 8, 2008 in Post

Survivors include his wife Joyce Shults of Post, one daughter: Miranda (Robert) McDonald of Argyle, one son: Frank Shults of Post, two stepdaughters: Valarie (Terry Don) Watson of Portales, NM and Sharon (Robert) Redden of Lubbock, 3 stepsons: Mark (Carmen) Forrer of Lawton, Ok., Jerry Siewert of Lubbock and Kerry (Elaine) Siewert of San Angelo, one sister: Patsy (Robert) Craig of Post, 15 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
