Lubbock- 87, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. John was born to Emma Jenkins and Richard Wilkerson on November 26, 1931 in Bristol, TX. He was employed by Wilkerson's Cold Storage for over 40 years. John leaves to cherish his memory; 1 sister, Cleadell Pryor; 5 sons, Roy Locke (Madean), John Wilkerson, Jr. (Betty), Daryl Wilkerson (Dorothy), Alfred White, and Jimmy White (Mary); 5 daughters, Laney Peterson, (Kelvin), Patricia Price (Bobby), Denise Parrish, Rosetta Perry (Marvin), and Bobbie Hunter (Willie); 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019