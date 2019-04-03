|
Watauga- John, at 73 years of age, of Watauga was called home to be wit the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life for him will be at North Park Baptist Church at 7025 Mid Cities Blvd North Richland Hills 76182 on April 6, 2019 from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. He was born April 6, 1945 and is proceeded in death by his parents, Crede and Mittie Caddell and his two sons, Randy and Sammy Caddell. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Laura Caddell; his brothers, Sam and wife Brenda Caddell, Dave and his wife, Beverly Caddell,; his son, Ron and wife, Terri Caddell; daughters, Kristal Caddell, Kristine and husband Gil Soley; grandkids Jennifer, Jered, David, Jacob, Tyler, Paytlin, Mikayla, Cody and multiple nieces and nephews. You will be missed, Streaking Turtle.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019