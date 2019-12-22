|
|
Lubbock- John Vincent DeFoy, 86, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas, on December 15, 1933, to Vincent and Archie Ione Wimberly DeFoy. John is survived by daughters Holly DeFoy Willis (and spouse Jeffrey) and Andrea DeFoy Robison (and spouse Ron); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; step-daughters Rossi Caraway Pilkilton (and spouse Fred) and Robbie Caraway Stevens (and spouse Bob); four step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Joyce Wall DeFoy.
Burial and a private service will be held at Wimberly Cemetery in Ringgold, Louisiana. Memorial donations may be made to Monterey Baptist Church in Lubbock or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019