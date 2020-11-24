1/1
JOHN WILEY AVARA
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denver City, Texas- John Wiley Avara, 88, of Denver City passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Denver City, Texas. Memorial Services will be held at a later date under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.

He was born May 30, 1932 in Peacock, Texas to William and Willie Avara. He served our county in the United States Army during the Korean War. John married Mary Brooks on January 14, 1951 in Roaring Springs, Texas. He worked for Yoakum County as County Commissioner for twenty years, a member of the First Baptist Church and Church Deacon for twenty years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

John is survived by his wife Mary Avara of the home; two sons Rex Avara and his wife Debra, Jeff Avara and his wife Becky; a daughter Stacey Sisk and her husband Mike along with twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved