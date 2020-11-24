Denver City, Texas- John Wiley Avara, 88, of Denver City passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Denver City, Texas. Memorial Services will be held at a later date under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.He was born May 30, 1932 in Peacock, Texas to William and Willie Avara. He served our county in the United States Army during the Korean War. John married Mary Brooks on January 14, 1951 in Roaring Springs, Texas. He worked for Yoakum County as County Commissioner for twenty years, a member of the First Baptist Church and Church Deacon for twenty years.He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.John is survived by his wife Mary Avara of the home; two sons Rex Avara and his wife Debra, Jeff Avara and his wife Becky; a daughter Stacey Sisk and her husband Mike along with twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.