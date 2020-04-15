|
|
Hurst- John William Cobb Jr. Professor Emeritus at Texas Tech University died April 12, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1929 in Colorado City, Texas to John W. Cobb and Ruby Susan Wilson. John graduated from Plainview High School. He received a Bachelor's of Science from the University of Corpus Christi in 1954, a Master's of Education from Texas Tech University in 1954, and Doctorate of Physical Education from Indiana University in 1958. John began his teaching career in 1954 in the Corpus Christi Public Schools. In 1958 he was appointed as the Assistant Professor at Texas Tech University as the Physical Education in the Physical Education Department. He taught in the undergraduate and graduate programs until retiring in 1993. During his career he was in the Texas Association for Health, Physical Education and Recreation, American Association for Health, Physical Education and Recreation. He was the National President for Phi Epsilon Kappa Fraternity in 1973-1975. He officiated football from 1958 to 1994. Working for the Western Athletic Conference from 1970 to 1994. He was also selected to officiate in nine Bowl games including Melbourne Australia. He served on numerous investigative committees including the Athletic Council for Men from 1972-1977 and participated in Southwest Conference meetings as a representative of Texas Tech University. He authored and co-authored numerous publications concerning physical education, sports administration and Officiating. He was member of the First Baptist Church and the Samaritan Sunday School class. He also served as a deacon at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and Oakwood Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Nathaleen, his children, Michael Ray Cobb (Melinda), Kelly Cobb, John W. Cobb III (Lissa), and Penny Amon (Ray), 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Private graveside services were held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Memorial services will be held in the DFW area at a later date. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020